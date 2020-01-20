Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.36.

EXP has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Eagle Materials to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Keith W. Metcalf sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,987,188. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.11, for a total value of $1,862,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 69,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,861.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,032 shares of company stock worth $3,457,740. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 30,299 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,767,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $348,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 47,966 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $84,658,000. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $93.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $90.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.94. Eagle Materials has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.18. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 3.07%. The firm had revenue of $414.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eagle Materials will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

