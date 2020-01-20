Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.06 Million

Equities research analysts expect On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) to report $114.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for On Deck Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $111.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $115.36 million. On Deck Capital posted sales of $109.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that On Deck Capital will report full year sales of $445.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $442.00 million to $448.33 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $479.26 million, with estimates ranging from $470.00 million to $492.72 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow On Deck Capital.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. On Deck Capital had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $112.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ONDK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of On Deck Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stephens set a $5.00 price target on shares of On Deck Capital and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of On Deck Capital from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 19.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $18,418,000 after buying an additional 735,240 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 3,613.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,525,225 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,124,000 after buying an additional 1,484,148 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 214.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,251,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 852,971 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of On Deck Capital by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,182,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,972,000 after buying an additional 100,393 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of On Deck Capital during the second quarter worth $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ONDK opened at $4.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 16.50 and a current ratio of 16.50. On Deck Capital has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $7.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.82. The stock has a market cap of $298.89 million, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.88.

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

