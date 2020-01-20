ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.

ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ ANIP opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $739.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.10 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

