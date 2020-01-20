ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $84.25.
ANIP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.
NASDAQ ANIP opened at $61.27 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.46. The stock has a market cap of $739.30 million, a PE ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.95. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $51.89 and a fifty-two week high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.07.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $7,071,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,317 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,387,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 405,511 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,062 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.
About ANI Pharmaceuticals
ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.
