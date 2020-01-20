Zacks: Analysts Expect Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Community Healthcare Trust Inc (NYSE:CHCT) will announce $16.77 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Healthcare Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $17.44 million. Community Healthcare Trust reported sales of $12.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Healthcare Trust will report full-year sales of $60.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.21 million to $61.45 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $75.35 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $81.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Community Healthcare Trust.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $16.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 million. Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 7.61%.

CHCT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “positive” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.84.

Community Healthcare Trust stock opened at $45.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.42 and its 200-day moving average is $43.80. The company has a market cap of $899.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 301.60 and a beta of 0.66. Community Healthcare Trust has a 12 month low of $31.31 and a 12 month high of $49.17.

In related news, COO W. Page Barnes sold 5,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $242,098.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,298. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,570,000 after buying an additional 75,936 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 116.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,209,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,059,000 after buying an additional 1,190,028 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 597,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,637,000 after buying an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 511,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,171,000 after buying an additional 140,879 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 480,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,926,000 after buying an additional 88,938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in non-urban markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $478.4 million in 105 real estate properties as of March 31, 2019, located in 29 states, totaling approximately 2.3 million square feet.

