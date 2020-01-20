Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) & Avant Diagnostics (NYSE:AVDX) Critical Survey

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) and Avant Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:AVDX) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

90.4% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Laboratory Corp. of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of Avant Diagnostics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Laboratory Corp. of America has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avant Diagnostics has a beta of 9.42, indicating that its share price is 842% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Avant Diagnostics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laboratory Corp. of America $11.33 billion 1.52 $883.70 million $11.02 16.06 Avant Diagnostics $250,000.00 43.13 -$2.37 million N/A N/A

Laboratory Corp. of America has higher revenue and earnings than Avant Diagnostics.

Profitability

This table compares Laboratory Corp. of America and Avant Diagnostics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laboratory Corp. of America 6.63% 15.33% 6.35% Avant Diagnostics N/A -143.01% -51.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Laboratory Corp. of America and Avant Diagnostics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laboratory Corp. of America 2 3 8 0 2.46 Avant Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Laboratory Corp. of America presently has a consensus target price of $189.30, indicating a potential upside of 6.95%. Given Laboratory Corp. of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Laboratory Corp. of America is more favorable than Avant Diagnostics.

Summary

Laboratory Corp. of America beats Avant Diagnostics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests. The company also provides testing services in the areas of women's health, allergy, diagnostic genetics, cardiovascular disease, infectious disease, endocrinology, oncology, coagulation, pharmacogenetics, toxicology, and medical drug monitoring; and esoteric testing, cancer diagnostics, and other complex procedures. In addition, it provides technology-enabled solutions, including a suite of applications to enable patients, healthcare providers, health systems, accountable care organizations, and insurers with convenient and secure access to LCD's data and services, as well as billing for laboratory services. Further, it offers end-to-end drug development, medical device, and diagnostic development solutions from research to clinical development and commercial market access. The company primarily serves managed care organizations, biopharmaceutical companies, physicians and other healthcare providers, hospitals and health systems, governmental agencies, employers, patients and consumers, contract research organizations, academic institutions, and independent clinical laboratories. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings has collaborations with the Boston University, Columbia University, Duke University, Johns Hopkins University, The Mount Sinai Hospital, the University of Tennessee, Yale University, and QIAGEN N.V. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, North Carolina.

Avant Diagnostics Company Profile

Avant Diagnostics, Inc., a commercial-stage molecular data-generating company, focuses on the development and commercialization of proprietary data-generating assays that provide information for physicians and patients in the areas of cancers. It owns license and distribution right for OvaDx, a noninvasive proteomics diagnostic screening test for the early detection of ovarian cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Washington, District of Columbia.

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.