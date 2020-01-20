Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Star Buffet (NASDAQ:STRZ) Head to Head Comparison

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) and Star Buffet (OTCMKTS:STRZ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Papa John’s Int’l $1.57 billion 1.32 $1.65 million $1.34 48.55 Star Buffet $26.04 million 0.02 -$540,000.00 N/A N/A

Papa John’s Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Star Buffet.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.1% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.0% of Papa John’s Int’l shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.6% of Star Buffet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Papa John’s Int’l 0 5 7 0 2.58 Star Buffet 0 0 0 0 N/A

Papa John’s Int’l currently has a consensus target price of $62.55, indicating a potential downside of 3.86%. Given Papa John’s Int’l’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Papa John’s Int’l is more favorable than Star Buffet.

Risk and Volatility

Papa John’s Int’l has a beta of 0.41, suggesting that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Star Buffet has a beta of 2.29, suggesting that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Papa John’s Int’l -0.43% -12.34% 5.62% Star Buffet -5.62% N/A -8.22%

Summary

Papa John’s Int’l beats Star Buffet on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc. operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The company also operates dine-in and delivery restaurants. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 5,303 Papa John's restaurants, which included 645 company-owned and 4,658 franchised restaurants. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Star Buffet

Star Buffet, Inc. owns and operates full service restaurants in the United States. As of July 19, 2018, it operated 27 restaurants in 10 states. The company operates its restaurants under the 4B's, JB's, Barnhill's Salads Buffet Desserts, Casa Bonita, and BuddyFreddys names. Star Buffet, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

