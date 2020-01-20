Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic (HOLX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hologic (NASDAQ: HOLX):

1/17/2020 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/13/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $50.00 to $51.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – Hologic is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Hologic is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/20/2019 – Hologic was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/17/2019 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $50.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/13/2019 – Hologic had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/28/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/21/2019 – Hologic was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/21/2019 – Hologic had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $54.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Hologic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $14.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -362.13, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $865.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.54 million. Hologic had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total transaction of $220,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,155,225.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen P. Macmillan sold 194,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $8,924,720.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 251,453 shares of company stock valued at $11,871,295. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 124.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 507,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,600,000 after acquiring an additional 281,078 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Hologic by 5.4% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 434,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,924,000 after buying an additional 22,268 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth about $6,610,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Hologic by 62.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 140,644 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after buying an additional 54,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP raised its stake in Hologic by 1.8% in the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 280,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,137,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, Medical Aesthetics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

