Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power (AEP)

1/15/2020 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. In sync with this, the company has been making substantial investments. It has a stable earnings base of approximately 5.4 million customers spread over 11 states. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. In the past six months, shares of American Electric underperformed its industry's growth. Additional investments necessary to meet proposed environmental regulations through 2025 for its Welsh Plant, could be worth approximately $550 million. Such costs could hamper its financial condition.”

1/15/2020 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $96.00.

1/14/2020 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/7/2020 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/3/2020 – American Electric Power was downgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

1/3/2020 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “American Electric's strategy includes incremental investment in renewable generation projects throughout the United States. This provides stability to its revenue stream and insulates it from lower sales in any particular service area. Its geographically-diversified operations allow it to avail transmission opportunities with better returns, compared with its single-state utility peers. In the past year, shares of American Electric outperformed its industry's growth. However, the company is exposed to environmental risks, since its power plants produce large quantities of nitrogen, sulfur, mercury and carbon dioxide. Investments required to meet proposed environmental regulations for its Welsh Plant through 2025 can cost an additional $550 million. These additional investments could weigh on the company’s finances, going ahead. “

12/20/2019 – American Electric Power was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $102.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $93.00.

12/16/2019 – American Electric Power had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $96.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:AEP opened at $98.56 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 1 year low of $75.52 and a 1 year high of $98.66. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $93.46 and a 200-day moving average of $91.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.48.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 360.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,234,988 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,706,000 after buying an additional 966,851 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $61,911,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,691,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,860,000 after acquiring an additional 585,801 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 817.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 547,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,271,000 after acquiring an additional 487,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,728,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,283,000 after acquiring an additional 386,002 shares in the last quarter. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

