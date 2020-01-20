Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser (WY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE: WY) recently:

1/17/2020 – Weyerhaeuser had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $33.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/6/2020 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. In the fourth quarter of 2019, the company is expected to have generated sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending upward over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

1/2/2020 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Corp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/31/2019 – Weyerhaeuser was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. For the fourth quarter, it expects sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending upward over the past seven days, depicting analysts’ optimism surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential.”

12/30/2019 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Weyerhaeuser’s shares have underperformed its industry in the past year. Bottom-line estimates for 2020 have been trending downward over the past two months, depicting analysts’ concern surrounding the company’s earnings growth potential. It is struggling with unfavorable average sales realizations for lumber and OSB, lower volumes and operating rates for lumber as well as engineered wood products, along with higher unit manufacturing costs. For the fourth quarter, it expects sequentially lower earnings at the Wood Products segment. Nonetheless, the company's focus on operational excellence and improving housing market fundamentals is likely to drive performance. Meanwhile, improving housing market fundamentals are expected to drive growth.”

11/27/2019 – Weyerhaeuser was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

WY stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.52 and a beta of 1.65. Weyerhaeuser Co has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.76.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a negative net margin of 2.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser Co will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,323,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after buying an additional 1,598,165 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the third quarter worth $10,739,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,603,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $875,420,000 after buying an additional 271,189 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.3% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,984,000 after buying an additional 252,350 shares during the period. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.2 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

