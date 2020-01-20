4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital restated their hold rating on shares of 4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FinnCap lifted their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 3,046 ($40.07) to GBX 3,146 ($41.38) and gave the stock a corporate rating in a report on Thursday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of 4imprint Group in a report on Monday, January 13th.

Get 4imprint Group alerts:

LON:FOUR opened at GBX 3,400 ($44.73) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.91 million and a PE ratio of 25.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,246 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,968.85. 4imprint Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,540 ($46.57).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for 4imprint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4imprint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.