Liberum Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG) in a report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 975 ($12.83) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Big Yellow Group in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,042 ($13.71) to GBX 1,193 ($15.69) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Big Yellow Group to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,089 ($14.33).

Shares of BYG stock opened at GBX 1,159 ($15.25) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of GBX 910.50 ($11.98) and a one year high of GBX 1,218 ($16.02). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,161.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,083.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.83, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a GBX 17.10 ($0.22) dividend. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Big Yellow Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In other Big Yellow Group news, insider James Gibson sold 1,300 shares of Big Yellow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,182 ($15.55), for a total value of £15,366 ($20,213.10).

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 97 stores, including 22 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further eleven Big Yellow self storage development sites (including two extension sites), of which two have planning consent.

