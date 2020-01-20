Saga (LON:SAGA) Receives “Neutral” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Saga (LON:SAGA) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Saga from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

Shares of SAGA stock opened at GBX 46.90 ($0.62) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.21. Saga has a twelve month low of GBX 31.78 ($0.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 125.90 ($1.66). The company has a market capitalization of $526.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.56.

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

