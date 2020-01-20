JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,720

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price objective (up from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,881.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

