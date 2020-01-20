JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Derwent London (LON:DLN) Price Target to GBX 3,720

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Derwent London (LON:DLN) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($46.04) to GBX 3,720 ($48.93) in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,425 ($58.21) price objective (up from GBX 3,750 ($49.33)) on shares of Derwent London in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 3,269 ($43.00) to GBX 3,722 ($48.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Derwent London from GBX 2,650 ($34.86) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Derwent London currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,540.27 ($46.57).

Shares of DLN stock opened at GBX 4,186 ($55.06) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,881.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,418.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.13. Derwent London has a twelve month low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,082 ($53.70). The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26.

In related news, insider John David Burns sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,526 ($46.38), for a total value of £5,289,000 ($6,957,379.64).

Derwent London Company Profile

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Analyst Recommendations for Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Receive News & Ratings for Derwent London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Derwent London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Laboratory Corp. of America & Avant Diagnostics Critical Survey
Laboratory Corp. of America & Avant Diagnostics Critical Survey
Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet Head to Head Comparison
Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet Head to Head Comparison
Apache – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Apache – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report