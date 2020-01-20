M&G’s (VTY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:VTY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. M&G has a one year low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

About M&G

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Laboratory Corp. of America & Avant Diagnostics Critical Survey
Laboratory Corp. of America & Avant Diagnostics Critical Survey
Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet Head to Head Comparison
Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet Head to Head Comparison
Apache – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Apache – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report