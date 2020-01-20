M&G’s (VTY) Neutral Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of M&G (LON:VTY) in a research report released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,520 ($19.99) price objective on shares of M&G in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,520 ($19.99) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,420 ($18.68) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Get M&G alerts:

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,350 ($17.76) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. M&G has a one year low of GBX 1,279 ($16.82) and a one year high of GBX 1,301 ($17.11). The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to five-bed family homes. As of December 31, 2018, it had a consented land bank of 17,328 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for M&G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.