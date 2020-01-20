Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 441.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Laboratory Corp. of America & Avant Diagnostics Critical Survey
Laboratory Corp. of America & Avant Diagnostics Critical Survey
Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet Head to Head Comparison
Papa John’s Int’l and Star Buffet Head to Head Comparison
Apache – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Apache – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic
Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hologic
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power
Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for American Electric Power
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser
Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Weyerhaeuser


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report