Barclays Reiterates Overweight Rating for Provident Financial (LON:PFG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Provident Financial (LON:PFG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 430 ($5.66) to GBX 378 ($4.97) and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a sector performer rating and a GBX 445 ($5.85) target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Provident Financial from GBX 540 ($7.10) to GBX 470 ($6.18) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 496.14 ($6.53).

Shares of LON PFG opened at GBX 463.30 ($6.09) on Thursday. Provident Financial has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348.70 ($4.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 636.20 ($8.37). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 441.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 419.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 320.88, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.24.

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company offers credit cards; consumer credit, including unsecured and online instalment loans; and finance for cars and light commercial vehicles. It serves 2.5 million customers through its network of branches, call centers, and Websites.

