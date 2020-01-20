JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target to GBX 855

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 775 ($10.19) to GBX 855 ($11.25) in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on SGRO. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC lowered SEGRO to a hold rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 869 ($11.43) in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 862 ($11.34).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 903.80 ($11.89) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31. SEGRO has a 1-year low of GBX 623.60 ($8.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 903.90 ($11.89). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 880.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 813.80.

In related news, insider Susan (Sue) Clayton acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 860 ($11.31) per share, for a total transaction of £60,200 ($79,189.69).

SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

