Persimmon’s (PSN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,698 ($35.49) to GBX 2,893 ($38.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,386 ($31.39) to GBX 3,096 ($40.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HSBC upgraded Persimmon to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 2,750 ($36.17) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt increased their target price on Persimmon from GBX 2,025 ($26.64) to GBX 2,830 ($37.23) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

Persimmon stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($38.03) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,657.46 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,250.64. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

