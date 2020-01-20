Helical (LON:HLCL) Price Target Raised to GBX 475 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Helical (LON:HLCL) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 475 ($6.25) in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on HLCL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Helical in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Helical from GBX 350 ($4.60) to GBX 375 ($4.93) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 438.20 ($5.76).

Shares of LON:HLCL opened at GBX 474 ($6.24) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $568.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. Helical has a twelve month low of GBX 310.50 ($4.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 480 ($6.31). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 453.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 395.24.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a GBX 2.70 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Helical’s payout ratio is 0.39%.

In other Helical news, insider Tim Murphy bought 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 414 ($5.45) per share, with a total value of £1,353.78 ($1,780.82).

Helical plc engages in the investment, construction, development, rental, and trading of real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Investment Properties and Developments segments. Its property portfolio includes mixed use commercial/residential, office, office refurbishment, and residential projects.

