Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,220 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).

Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 991.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 11.67 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. Workspace Group’s payout ratio is 0.46%.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

