Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,220 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,160 ($15.26) to GBX 1,220 ($16.05) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Workspace Group to a sell rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 950 ($12.50) in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,119.50 ($14.73).
Shares of Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 1,171 ($15.40) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,162.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 991.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion and a PE ratio of 15.78. Workspace Group has a 1-year low of GBX 796.88 ($10.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,239 ($16.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.51, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.
About Workspace Group
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all – we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
