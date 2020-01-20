JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Assura (LON:AGR) Price Target to GBX 81

Assura (LON:AGR) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 79 ($1.04) to GBX 81 ($1.07) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on AGR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price target on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Assura in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 75 ($0.99) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Assura in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 81 ($1.07) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Assura presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 75.83 ($1.00).

Get Assura alerts:

Shares of AGR stock opened at GBX 78 ($1.03) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 76.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 71.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94. Assura has a one year low of GBX 53.80 ($0.71) and a one year high of GBX 80.20 ($1.05).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a GBX 0.70 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.69. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 0.88%.

In other Assura news, insider Jonathan Murphy sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.03), for a total value of £222,300 ($292,423.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

See Also: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Assura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.