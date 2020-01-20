Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Given New GBX 2,400 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ULE. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,054.63 ($27.03).

Shares of LON ULE opened at GBX 2,264 ($29.78) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,133.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,021.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. Ultra Electronics has a 52 week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86).

In related news, insider Daniel Shook acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, with a total value of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

