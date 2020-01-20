QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) PT Raised to GBX 360 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

QinetiQ Group (LON:QQ) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

QQ has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 289 ($3.80) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 335 ($4.41) in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of QinetiQ Group from GBX 325 ($4.28) to GBX 360 ($4.74) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded shares of QinetiQ Group to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QinetiQ Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 336.71 ($4.43).

Shares of QQ stock opened at GBX 363 ($4.78) on Thursday. QinetiQ Group has a 12-month low of GBX 265.22 ($3.49) and a 12-month high of GBX 376.20 ($4.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 353.30 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. QinetiQ Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

QinetiQ Group

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company primarily in the defense, security, and aerospace markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Products segments. It offers de-risk complex aerospace programs by testing system and equipment, air engineering services, aircraft system integration and upgrades, life aircraft support services, unmanned aircraft systems, human factors integration, aero structures, air traffic management, and aircraft mission systems; smart materials, which include acoustic stealth materials, radio frequency stealth materials, and electro-optic stealth materials; and runway debris detection technology, training to experienced pilots and engineers, and safety and environmental management services.

