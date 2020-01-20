Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Price Target Increased to GBX 300 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hammerson (LON:HMSO) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HMSO has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Hammerson from GBX 303 ($3.99) to GBX 319 ($4.20) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. HSBC lowered their price target on Hammerson from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 356 ($4.68) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hammerson from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Hammerson in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 298.33 ($3.92).

Shares of LON HMSO opened at GBX 265.10 ($3.49) on Thursday. Hammerson has a 1-year low of GBX 202.90 ($2.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 396.40 ($5.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.05, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 296.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 275.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion and a PE ratio of -3.18.

We are an owner, manager and developer of retail destinations in Europe. Our portfolio includes investments in 22 prime shopping centres in the UK, Ireland and France, 15 convenient retail parks in the UK and 20 premium outlets across Europe.

