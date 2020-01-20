Alba Mineral Resources’ (ALBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at First Equity

First Equity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of ALBA opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Alba Mineral Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index
Receive News & Ratings for Alba Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alba Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.