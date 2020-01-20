Alba Mineral Resources’ (ALBA) Buy Rating Reiterated at First Equity

First Equity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) in a report published on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of ALBA opened at GBX 0.15 ($0.00) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Alba Mineral Resources has a one year low of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 0.33 ($0.00). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.18.

Alba Mineral Resources plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of natural resources primarily in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Greenland. The company primarily explores for graphite, ilmenite, base metals, gold, and cobalt. The company holds 90% interest in the Amitsoq graphite project; 100% interests in the Thule Black Sands; 51% interests in the Melville Bay iron ore; 100% interest in the Inglefield Land multi-commodity project; and 90% interest in the Gold Mines of Wales.

