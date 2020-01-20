Forterra (LON:FORT) Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Forterra (LON:FORT)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by equities researchers at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Forterra to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 258 ($3.39) to GBX 337 ($4.43) in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Forterra from GBX 310 ($4.08) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Forterra in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 340 ($4.47) price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 330.33 ($4.35).

Forterra stock opened at GBX 345 ($4.54) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 327.65 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 290.70. The company has a market cap of $691.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Forterra has a 12 month low of GBX 240 ($3.16) and a 12 month high of GBX 407.50 ($5.36).

In other news, insider Ben Guyatt sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 289 ($3.80), for a total value of £22,542 ($29,652.72).

About Forterra

Forterra plc manufactures and sells masonry products in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Bricks, Blocks, and Bespoke Products. The company offers bricks; aircrete and aggregate blocks; and bespoke products comprising precast concrete flooring, concrete block paving, and chimney and roofing components, as well as other building products under the London Brick, Butterley Brick, Ecostock, Cradley, Thermalite, Conbloc, Bison Precast, Jetfloor, Red Bank, and Formpave brand names.

