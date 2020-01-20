CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

CVS Group (LON:CVSG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVSG. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Peel Hunt boosted their target price on shares of CVS Group from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,167 ($15.35) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 967.12. The stock has a market cap of $824.54 million and a PE ratio of 100.60. CVS Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 362.40 ($4.77) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,198 ($15.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.03.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practice, Laboratory, Crematoria, and Animed Direct. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation services for veterinary practices and directly for pet owners; and clinical waste collection services, as well as specialist veterinary recruitment services.

