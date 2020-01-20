Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Drax Group (LON:DRX)

Drax Group (LON:DRX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “top pick” rating and set a GBX 420 ($5.52) target price on shares of Drax Group in a report on Friday, October 4th. HSBC upgraded Drax Group to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from GBX 320 ($4.21) to GBX 360 ($4.74) in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.63 ($4.45).

LON DRX opened at GBX 282 ($3.71) on Monday. Drax Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 247.80 ($3.26) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 414.40 ($5.45). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 303.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 289.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.29.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Power Generation, Pellet Production, and B2B Energy Supply. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the grid from a portfolio of biomass, hydro, gas, and coal technologies.

