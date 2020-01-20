ValuEngine Lowers BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) to Strong Sell

BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.11. BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR has a 1-year low of $80.00 and a 1-year high of $87.08.

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

