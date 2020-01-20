ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS AXXIY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.49. ALEXIUM INTL GR/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.
ALEXIUM INTL GR/S Company Profile
