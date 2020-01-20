ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

ALEXIUM INTL GR/S (OTCMKTS:AXXIY) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS AXXIY opened at $3.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.72, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.49. ALEXIUM INTL GR/S has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

ALEXIUM INTL GR/S Company Profile

Alexium International Group Limited develops and sells specialty chemicals and solutions in Australia and the United States. The company offers flame retardant (FR) treatments, including Alexiflam FR for use in synthetic and synthetic-blend fabrics; Alexiflam NF for use in cotton and cotton-blends; and Alexicool, a chemical finish for fabrics.

