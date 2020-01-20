Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE ALLY opened at $30.45 on Friday. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $25.31 and a twelve month high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.67.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.90, for a total transaction of $68,659.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,869 shares in the company, valued at $2,993,252.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,969,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,768,000 after purchasing an additional 360,987 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,240,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 206,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

