Severn Trent’s (SVT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Severn Trent (LON:SVT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Severn Trent to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) in a report on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Severn Trent to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,550 ($33.54) in a report on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Severn Trent to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,850 ($24.34) in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 1,863 ($24.51) to GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,191.60 ($28.83).

Shares of Severn Trent stock opened at GBX 2,583 ($33.98) on Monday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of GBX 1,891 ($24.88) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,588 ($34.04). The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion and a PE ratio of 20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 512.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,432.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,202.18.

In other Severn Trent news, insider Christine Mary Hodgson acquired 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,500 ($32.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,500 ($66,429.89).

About Severn Trent

Severn Trent Plc operates as a water and sewerage company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment provides water and sewerage services to approximately 4.3 million households and businesses in the Midlands and mid-Wales.

