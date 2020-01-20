United Utilities Group (LON:UU) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

United Utilities Group (LON:UU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 815 ($10.72) to GBX 868 ($11.42) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 850 ($11.18) to GBX 1,025 ($13.48) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 960 ($12.63) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded United Utilities Group to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 760 ($10.00) in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 888.30 ($11.69).

United Utilities Group stock opened at GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 279.02. United Utilities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 744.20 ($9.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 989 ($13.01). The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 924.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 841.64.

In other United Utilities Group news, insider Russ Houlden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 867 ($11.40), for a total value of £43,350 ($57,024.47).

United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

