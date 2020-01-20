Peel Hunt Reaffirms Hold Rating for M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of SAA stock opened at GBX 121 ($1.59) on Monday. M&C Saatchi has a one year low of GBX 69.40 ($0.91) and a one year high of GBX 405 ($5.33). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 117.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $112.66 million and a P/E ratio of 7.33.

In related news, insider Jeremy T. Sinclair acquired 415,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, for a total transaction of £332,258.40 ($437,067.09).

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production, management studio, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

