Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $3.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.13. Agenus has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.09.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Agenus will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,294,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,884,000 after acquiring an additional 919,105 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Agenus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,540,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,620,000 after acquiring an additional 793,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Agenus by 14.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,192,000 after acquiring an additional 309,954 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 68.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 750,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Agenus by 263,185.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 165,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 165,807 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; SECANT yeast display, an antibody discovery platform used for the generation of novel monoclonal antibodies; and phage display technologies.

