Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BMY opened at GBX 288 ($3.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.77.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

