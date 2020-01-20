Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of BMY opened at GBX 288 ($3.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.77.

Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile

Bloomsbury Publishing Plc publishes books and other media for general readers, children, students, researchers, and professionals worldwide. The company offers digital resources to international research community and higher education students; online law, accounting, and tax services for UK and Eire professionals; consultancy and publishing services for corporations and institutions; support content for continuing professional development and teaching for teachers and trainee teachers, as well as serves communities of shared interest with sports and sports science, nautical, military history, natural history, and popular science.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Forterra Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt
Forterra Earns “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt
CVS Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
CVS Group Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt
Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Drax Group
Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Drax Group
ValuEngine Lowers BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR to Strong Sell
ValuEngine Lowers BOOHOO GRP PLC/ADR to Strong Sell
ALEXIUM INTL GR/S Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
ALEXIUM INTL GR/S Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine
Ally Financial Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine
Ally Financial Upgraded to Sell by ValuEngine


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report