Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) Rating Lowered to Add at Peel Hunt

Bloomsbury Publishing (LON:BMY) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of BMY opened at GBX 288 ($3.79) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $216.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01. Bloomsbury Publishing has a 12 month low of GBX 203.25 ($2.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 304 ($4.00). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 283.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.77.
Bloomsbury Publishing Company Profile
See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?
Receive News & Ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomsbury Publishing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.