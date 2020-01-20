Informa (LON:INF) Receives Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Informa (LON:INF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Informa from GBX 723 ($9.51) to GBX 690 ($9.08) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Informa from GBX 869 ($11.43) to GBX 873 ($11.48) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Informa in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Shore Capital raised Informa to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 896.80 ($11.80).

Shares of Informa stock opened at GBX 863.60 ($11.36) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.83. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 657 ($8.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 900.80 ($11.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 828.18 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 825.07.

In other news, insider Stephen A. Carter sold 462,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 822 ($10.81), for a total transaction of £3,797,903.04 ($4,995,926.12).

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc engages in business intelligence, academic publishing, and knowledge and events businesses worldwide. The company operates through Academic Publishing, Business Intelligence, Global Exhibitions, and Knowledge & Networking segments. The Academic Publishing segment publishes academic books and journals in print and digital formats for university libraries and departments, specialist research institutions, and individuals in the areas of humanities and social sciences, science, technology, and medicine.

