Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Gocompare.Com Group (LON:GOCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GOCO. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 120 ($1.58) price objective on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.45) target price on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Gocompare.Com Group from GBX 120 ($1.58) to GBX 129 ($1.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gocompare.Com Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gocompare.Com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 121.50 ($1.60).

Shares of GOCO opened at GBX 101.60 ($1.34) on Monday. Gocompare.Com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 107.60 ($1.42). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 101.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.40. The firm has a market cap of $425.26 million and a P/E ratio of 21.62.

In other news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 84,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32), for a total transaction of £84,322 ($110,920.81).

GoCompare.com Group plc operates an Internet-based price comparison Website for financial and non-financial products in the United Kingdom. The company's Gocompare.com Website enables people to compare the costs and features of various insurance policies, financial products, and energy tariffs. It provides comparison services for car, motorbike, van, taxi, motorhome, breakdown, home, landlord, student, travel, and pet insurance products, as well as strategic initiatives in the areas of money, energy, home services, life and protection insurance, and other products.

