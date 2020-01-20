Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the year. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

SYRS stock opened at $8.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.75. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.46 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.59.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.49% and a negative net margin of 3,115.38%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 11,319.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 863.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

In related news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn acquired 9,879 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,146.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

