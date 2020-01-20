Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

