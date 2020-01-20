Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. (NYSE:APTS) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities in a report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.59.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Apartment Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Compass Point cut Preferred Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Shares of Preferred Apartment Communities stock opened at $13.38 on Monday. Preferred Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.93 million, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($1.06). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $120.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APTS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 6.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 253,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 14,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $1,491,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 570,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel M. Dupree purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.61 per share, for a total transaction of $136,100.00. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.47%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc is a Maryland corporation formed primarily to own and operate multifamily properties and, to a lesser extent, own and operate student housing properties, grocery-anchored shopping centers and strategically located, well leased class A office buildings, all in select targeted markets throughout the United States.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?

Earnings History and Estimates for Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS)

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share
Preferred Apartment Communities Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.58 Per Share
First of Long Island Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.87
First of Long Island Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.87
Wedbush Weighs in on FirstCash Inc’s FY2022 Earnings
Wedbush Weighs in on FirstCash Inc’s FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings
Brokers Set Expectations for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Set Expectations for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2021 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report