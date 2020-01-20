First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -2.87

News stories about First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) have trended negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. First of Long Island earned a coverage optimism score of -2.87 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the bank an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

FLIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $23.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.50 and a 200-day moving average of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.79 million. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 28.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First of Long Island will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is 44.17%.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Vittorio sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,965.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Curtis sold 5,000 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $117,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,828.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

