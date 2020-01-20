Wedbush Weighs in on FirstCash Inc’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:FCFS)

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of FirstCash in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 17th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $5.18 per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:FCFS opened at $83.88 on Monday. FirstCash has a 52 week low of $78.10 and a 52 week high of $106.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.99.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.76 million. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in FirstCash by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 10,714 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,072 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $869,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in FirstCash by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 8,225 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 766,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $76,708,000 after buying an additional 14,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Company Profile

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

