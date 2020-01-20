Brokers Set Expectations for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) – Investment analysts at Svb Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, January 16th. Svb Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.69) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($3.35). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TPTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $59.95 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 36.64 and a current ratio of 36.64. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $67.54.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.04).

In related news, insider Jingrong Jean Cui sold 56,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.95, for a total value of $2,914,914.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,301,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,602,431.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 180,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,952,410 in the last quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.79% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

