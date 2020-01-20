Research Analysts Set Expectations for COMWLTH BK AUS/S’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CMWAY)

COMWLTH BK AUS/S (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of COMWLTH BK AUS/S in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.41 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.40.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMWLTH BK AUS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CMWAY stock opened at $58.19 on Monday. COMWLTH BK AUS/S has a 12 month low of $48.94 and a 12 month high of $58.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.01.

About COMWLTH BK AUS/S

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, superannuation, insurance, investment, and share-broking products and services. It operates through Retail Banking Services, Business and Private Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, Wealth Management, New Zealand, Bankwest, and IFS and Other Divisions.

