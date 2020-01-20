FY2021 Earnings Forecast for PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issued By SunTrust Banks

PDC Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Fitzpatrick now expects that the energy producer will earn $2.66 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.69.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cfra upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

NASDAQ PDCE opened at $24.16 on Monday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $19.57 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy producer reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.69). PDC Energy had a negative return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $453,892.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2.1% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 31,509 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 10.6% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 4.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,857 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 207,667 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the second quarter valued at about $120,000.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

