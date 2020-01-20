Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexington Realty Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.82.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $81.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.80 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 66.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

LXP has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lexington Realty Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

LXP stock opened at $10.91 on Monday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of -22.22 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.105 dividend. This is a positive change from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.75%.

In other news, EVP Lara Sweeney Johnson sold 28,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $314,373.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 370,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,122,006.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,085,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,443,000 after acquiring an additional 458,159 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 9,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a diversified portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased commercial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

