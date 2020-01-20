Desjardins Comments on Bombardier Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:BBD)

Bombardier Inc. (TSE:BBD) – Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bombardier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now expects that the company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.
Bombardier has a 1-year low of C$7.83 and a 1-year high of C$13.18.
