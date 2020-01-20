STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.95) on Monday. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

STV Group Company Profile

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

Read More: What is a stock split?

Receive News & Ratings for STV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Siltronic PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group
Siltronic PT Set at €81.00 by UBS Group
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler a €10.00 Price Target
Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Schaeffler a €10.00 Price Target
BAE Systems Price Target Raised to GBX 627
BAE Systems Price Target Raised to GBX 627
Babcock International Group Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
Babcock International Group Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt
British Land Price Target Raised to GBX 450
British Land Price Target Raised to GBX 450
Bodycote Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada
Bodycote Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report