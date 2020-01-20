STV Group (LON:STVG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

STV Group (LON:STVG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STV Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Shares of STV Group stock opened at GBX 452 ($5.95) on Monday. STV Group has a 1 year low of GBX 331 ($4.35) and a 1 year high of GBX 455 ($5.99). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 402.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 379.71. The stock has a market cap of $177.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41.

STV Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and broadcasts television programs in the United Kingdom. The company operates in Broadcast, Digital, Productions, and External Lottery Management segments. It provides news, sports, entertainment, weather, competitions, video on demand, and STV programs.

