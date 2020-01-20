Analyzing SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Hilltop (OTCMKTS:HTH)

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S (OTCMKTS:SBRCY) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get SBERBANK RUSSIA/S alerts:

This table compares SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SBERBANK RUSSIA/S 28.54% 21.98% 2.78% Hilltop 11.56% 10.05% 1.45%

This is a summary of recent ratings for SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SBERBANK RUSSIA/S 0 1 0 0 2.00 Hilltop 0 1 3 0 2.75

Hilltop has a consensus price target of $23.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.91%. Given Hilltop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hilltop is more favorable than SBERBANK RUSSIA/S.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and Hilltop’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SBERBANK RUSSIA/S $44.11 billion 2.20 $13.24 billion N/A N/A Hilltop $1.60 billion 1.38 $121.44 million $1.28 19.02

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has higher revenue and earnings than Hilltop.

Dividends

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Hilltop pays out 25.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of SBERBANK RUSSIA/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SBERBANK RUSSIA/S beats Hilltop on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SBERBANK RUSSIA/S

Sberbank of Russia provides corporate and retail banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, corporate clients, and financial institutions. The company accepts fixed-term, settlement, and online deposits; savings certificates; trace and metals accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include consumer, mortgage, corporate, contract, overdraft, investment, working capital, and business start-up loans; loans for refinancing of loans; loans with bills; trade, lease transaction, development project, and carbon finance; loans to constituent entities and municipal units of the Russia, defense industry companies, and agriculture industry; loans for financing of industrial projects; loans for buying cars, equipment, and real estate; loans for new projects; and interbank lending, guarantee, and loan refinance services. The company also offers debit, credit, social, and corporate cards; and life and health, bank card, endowment and investment life, car, and real estate insurance products; and pension plans. In addition, it provides payment, transfer, asset management, currency exchange, precious metals, remote banking, international business and currency control, cash collection, payroll, global market operation, investment banking, structured products, merchant banking, custody, special depositary, investment funds, cash management, clearing, and safe deposit box services. As of March 31, 2019, the company operated a network of 12 regional head offices, 77 branches, and 14,173 sub-branches. The company has operations in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Austria, Switzerland, and other countries of Central and Eastern Europe; and the United States, the United Kingdom, Cyprus, and internationally, as well as a branch office in India, and representative offices in Germany and China. Sberbank of Russia was founded in 1841 and is headquartered in Moscow, Russia.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. The Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades in and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, and structured products, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities; trades in equities and options; and provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, equity trading, retail brokerage, clearing, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. The Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, and flood policies. The company operates in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Arizona, South Carolina, Washington, Missouri, North Carolina, Maryland, and other states in the United States. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SBERBANK RUSSIA/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBERBANK RUSSIA/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.