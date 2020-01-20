Reviewing Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Secureworks (NYSE:SCWX)

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) and Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Anaplan and Secureworks’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anaplan -45.48% -46.75% -24.20% Secureworks -7.06% -2.39% -1.57%

Anaplan has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Secureworks has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

70.3% of Anaplan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Secureworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of Anaplan shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 87.8% of Secureworks shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Anaplan and Secureworks, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anaplan 0 5 13 0 2.72 Secureworks 3 2 0 0 1.40

Anaplan currently has a consensus price target of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 9.49%. Secureworks has a consensus price target of $13.13, suggesting a potential downside of 19.92%. Given Anaplan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Anaplan is more favorable than Secureworks.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Anaplan and Secureworks’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anaplan $240.64 million 31.38 -$131.02 million ($1.72) -32.86 Secureworks $518.71 million 2.57 -$39.10 million ($0.16) -102.44

Secureworks has higher revenue and earnings than Anaplan. Secureworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Anaplan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Secureworks beats Anaplan on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that helps connect organizations and people to make better and faster decisions. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation, and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton, and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Secureworks

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity, respond to security breaches, and predict emerging threats. The company serves clients in a range of industries, including the financial services, manufacturing, technology, retail, insurance, utility, and healthcare sectors. As of February 1, 2019, it served approximately 4,700 customers in 52 countries. The company was formerly known as SecureWorks Holding Corporation and changed its name to SecureWorks Corp. in November 2015. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. SecureWorks Corp. is a subsidiary of Dell Inc.

