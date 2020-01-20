Comparing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) & The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC)

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Providence Service and Booking’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Providence Service $1.38 billion 0.61 -$18.98 million N/A N/A Booking $14.53 billion 5.92 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.19

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than The Providence Service.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for The Providence Service and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Providence Service 0 0 0 0 N/A Booking 0 15 11 1 2.48

Booking has a consensus price target of $2,122.17, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Booking’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Booking is more favorable than The Providence Service.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Booking shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of The Providence Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Booking shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares The Providence Service and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Providence Service -1.11% 9.96% 5.21% Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Volatility & Risk

The Providence Service has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.1, suggesting that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Booking beats The Providence Service on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services. The Matrix Investment segment provides home and mobile-based healthcare services, including comprehensive health assessments, quality gap closure visits, level of service needs assessments, and post-acute and chronic care management services through a network of community-based clinicians, and a fleet of mobile health clinics. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

